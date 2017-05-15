New Pepsi ‘Fire’ cinnamon flavor debuts in May

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Following the same logic as the creators of Fireball Whisky, Pepsi is coming out with a limited edition cinnamon-flavored Pepsi known as Pepsi Fire.

When may I try this delightful beverage?

Beginning May 22, the drink will be available for an eight-week period.

But where do I get it?

At stores nationwide!

Does it come in Slurpee form?

It does! The Pepsi Fire Slurpee will be available at select 7-Eleven stores across the country.

But is there some sort of social media tie-in?

Yup. According to the news release:

“From May 22 through July 16, fans who find specially marked packs of Pepsi Fire, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry can “Snap-Unlock-Win” a chance to take home thousands of the season’s hottest prizes. In a first-of-its-kind promotion, select Pepsi brand packaging will feature a Snapcode that unlocks a variety of exclusive Snapchat features, including unique Lenses, Geofilters and a new Pepsi mobile game.”