AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are responding to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Apartments on Richmond Hill Rd.

The event occurred at 9:00 am and upon arrival, the deputies were told a 16-year-old male was shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was said to be a black male in his 30s who walks with a cane and is slender built.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more as the story develops.