South Carolina now accepting documents for new real IDs

South Carolina (WJBF)- Starting today you can start signing up for a South Carolina ID that’s in line with the federal real ID act of 2005.

The United States Congress passed the real Id Act as result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to standardize government-issued identifications. The law affects federal buildings, and military bases.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept the documents you’ll need in order to get those Id’s

Although this won’t go into affect until 2020 to avoid those long lines they are asking you to start now.

Below is a list of documents you’ll need to bring with you in order to sign up.

-Two documents to show your current address..

-Proof of citizenship such as an original birth certificate or passport.

-Social security card

-and if you’ve changed your name.. you’ll need a marriage license.. divorce decree or court

The cards will be available to drivers later this year. For branch office locations in South Carolina and to read more information about the Real ID act of 2005 you can head to http://www.scdmvonline.com