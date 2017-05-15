Suspect in Augusta shootings charged with murder, armed robbery, assault, arson, among other crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Rodney Ivey has been arrested and charged in connection with three shootings in Augusta Monday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey is charged with murder, armed robbery, arson, using a gun while committing a crime, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

The road to Ivey’s arrest began with a car on fire on Lake Erie Drive. Officers checked the address to which the vehicle was registered and found the car’s owner dead at his home from an apparent gunshot wound. That discovery led tot the arrest of the suspect, Rodney Ivey, 31, who is a convicted felon.

The deceased has been identified as Armand Peck, 81, who was found at his home on Richmond Hill Road West off Gordon Highway Monday afternoon.

“I sure hate that happened to him,” said Peck’s nextdoor neighbor JoAnn James. “He was a good man. He was a fine Christian man. He loved the Lord.”

Authorities say they belive Peck was the third and final victim of a shooting spree that began that morning.

“How could a person like that go around and shoot three different people…one right after the other?” James said.

Just a few hundred feet from Peck’s home on Richmond Hill Road, someone was shot at Cedar Grove apartments around 9 a.m.

A second person was shot about two hours later at Allen Homes Housing off Laney Walker Boulevard.

Both of those victims are expected to survive.

Rodney, or “Rez,” Ivey, is believed to be behind all three shootings.

One resident of Cedar Grove Apartments says Ivey’s rampage began earlier that day, and she was a victim.

She didn’t want us to use her name or likeness in the story for fear of retaliation. She says she was takign her trash out early this morning, when Ivey kept asking her for a ride. She refused.

“He forced his way into my house,” she said. “He threw the bottle of water at me, and he punched me in my face.”

She says she’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

“I’ve been praying around it all day, and I said I would rather take the punch than the gunshot,” she said.

“Arnie” Peck’s neighbors say he was a good Christian man, and the man who killed him took advantage of his kindness.

“He would do anything for anybody,” James said. “And that’s what we think happened. I believe he opened the door for the person, because like I said, he would just open the door for anybody.”

The Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.