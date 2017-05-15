USC Aiken earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Southeast Regional

Courtesy: USC Aiken Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 15 University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team earned the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Southeast Region Tournament.

Head coach Kenny Thomas‘ team (39-13) will take on No. 6 Georgia College (35-13) in the regional, which begins Thursday.

Mount Olive is the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Region Tournament. The No. 2 seed is North Georgia. The Nighthawks will take on No. 7 Lincoln Memorial. Catawba is the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 UNC Pembroke. UMO will take on the winner of the No. 4-5 game. The Trojans are the host team. Game times will be released Monday for the double elimination regional.