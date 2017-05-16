Cedar Grove Apartment shooting leaves residents in shock

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Some people that live in the complex say they were in shock when they found out the suspect, Rodney Ivey killed someone.

An Augusta man is in jail after police say we went on a shooting rampage. Rodney Ivey is accused of killing 82-year-old Armand Peck, then setting a car on fire, with the victim inside. Deputies say he also shot a 16-year-old earlier Monday.

NewsChannel 6’s Derrikia Young says the people she spoke with who live at Cedar Grove would’ve never thought something like this would happen in their neighborhood. Especially from a man who, they say, was nothing but friendly to everyone.

“My heart goes out to both sides of the family but it was crazy, it was shocking you know– this is a person that we know, he’s a good dude, his family is a good family you know.. it was crazy,” said a Cedar Grove Resident.

This Cedar Grove Apartments Resident didn’t want to go on camera. But he says he was surprised to learn that Rodney Ivey is the suspect in two shootings at that apartment complex, and a third at Allen Homes..

“We’re all the same, anybody could’ve woke up on the wrong side of the bed,” said Maxwell, a Cedar Grove Resident.

“To be honest with you it’s like any other community man, the same problems go on in any other community everybody feel like they community safe but since I’ve been here for a whole year this is the first thing that’s popped off here,” said a Cedar Grove Resident.

A second resident told me Cedar Grove Apartments is a tight-knit community. And he says despite Monday’s shootings, it’s a safe place for families.

“I got nieces and nephews that stay over here, so I feel like it’s a safe community I just feel like we had one mishap and it went from there you know what I mean,” said Maxwell, a Cedar Grove Resident.

Still, that’s not stopping people who live here from trying to figure out what went wrong. Some speculate that Rodney Ivey was under a lot of stress.

“Pressure burst pipes sometimes you know, I don’t think, I don’t think it was intentional, you know what I’m saying.. I think something just happened you know what I’m saying It could’ve happened anywhere,” said a Cedar Grove Resident.