Columbia County student arrested for school shooting threat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – With just 2 weeks left of school, a Columbia County teen finds himself behind bars.. accused of making a threat at school.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, the Grovetown High School student stated he was going to “Shoot up the school” to a teacher.

According to the teacher’s report, the student made the statement again which was corroborated by students in the classroom.

The teen has been charged with making Terroristic Threats and Acts by the Sheriff’s Office.