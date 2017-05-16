Commission checks out public art masterplan

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders get a look at the road map for public art in the Garden City.

The Public arts Masterplan was presented to commissioners Tuesday the plan found that a majority of those surveyed wanted to see sculpture gardens and trails, and wanted to see those start downtown.

Arts supporters say a growing Augusta would benefit from having a public arts program.

For residents it creates that sense of place a sense of pride and for visitors it’s the thing you bring home to remember about your visit,” says Brenda Durant of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

The first step for the Arts council is to establish sculptures at three city gateways.

The airport, Riverwatch and I-20, and Sand Bar Ferry Road.

One million dollars in SPLOST money was approved for the projects