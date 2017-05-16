Commissioner: private groups interested in Augusta drag way

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) When it comes to a drag strip in Augusta one commissioners says there’s growing interest from the private sector to get into the race.

Commissioner Ben Hasan re-started the discussion on the issue more than a decade after city leaders studied building a raceway but let the idea fade away.

Hasan says in the last week he’s been contacted by those outside the government who are interested in investing in the drag strip.

“I’ve had the opportunity to sit down with two investors who want to potential invest in the drag strip or build the drag strip just this morning from those two persons I met with last week they did a follow up call this morning to myself and this morning I made a phone call to information that was given to me a gentleman who is in another town he was a list of investors who are also interested who currently own two drag strips,” said Commissioner Hasan.

The race track proposal did move forward a little, as commissioners agreed to be provided with the results of the 2006 feasibility study on the race track that stated it would be a money maker for the city.