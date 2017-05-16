Corps Officer walks through Aiken to celebrate National Salvation Army Week

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army in Aiken raised awareness, through a walk, about the force of good the organization is for the community.

Corps Office David Phelps walked from the main office downtown to Whiskey Road.

Phelps says this is the first time he’s done the 5 mile walk through town, but hopes this is the start of a new tradition.

“Well it’s basically to raise awareness for National Salvation Army Week and to let people know that the Salvation Army, in Aiken, is alive and well and here to provide services for those in need.” Phelps told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The Salvation Army has been serving Aiken for 97 years.