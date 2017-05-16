Fox Creek baseball team heads to state championship

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Faculty, students, and fans lined the street outside of Fox Creek High School this morning to cheer on the baseball team as it left for the state championship in Latta, South Carolina.

This is game 2 of the championship series against Latta High School.

The Predators scored a 3 – 2 victory in game one on Saturday.

With a win tonight, Fox Creek would be state champs – and become the first athletic team in school history to do so.

First pitch is tonight at 6 p.m.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for highlights tonight at 10 and 11.