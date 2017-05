ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia is preparing to carry out its first execution this year.

Inmate J.W. Ledford Jr. is to be put to death Tuesday for his murder conviction in the 1992 stabbing of his 73-year-old neighbor, a doctor in northwest Georgia.

Ledford’s attorneys argued Georgia’s lethal injection drug would likely cause the inmate extreme pain and suggested using a firing squad instead, but that’s not allowed under Georgia law.