Mother gives birth early, has baby boy on Mother’s Day

By Published:
One local mother welcomes a baby boy on Mother's Day.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local woman celebrated becoming a mother on Mother’s Day. Candace Cordell gave birth to Brodie Alexander at 12:02 a.m., just after midnight on May 14th at Augusta University Medical Center.  Cordell said she was originally due after Mother’s Day, but the baby had to be delivered sooner for health reasons.

“It’s kind of indescribable.  As soon as she handed him to me I started crying.  I wish I could put it into words. It’s the best feeling ever,” Cordell said while describing the moment her mother handed her Brodie.

The other cool part about Brodie’s birth is his grandmother became a grandmother for the first time on Mother’s Day. She told us she will be called Mimi.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s