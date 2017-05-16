Mother gives birth early, has baby boy on Mother’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local woman celebrated becoming a mother on Mother’s Day. Candace Cordell gave birth to Brodie Alexander at 12:02 a.m., just after midnight on May 14th at Augusta University Medical Center. Cordell said she was originally due after Mother’s Day, but the baby had to be delivered sooner for health reasons.

“It’s kind of indescribable. As soon as she handed him to me I started crying. I wish I could put it into words. It’s the best feeling ever,” Cordell said while describing the moment her mother handed her Brodie.

The other cool part about Brodie’s birth is his grandmother became a grandmother for the first time on Mother’s Day. She told us she will be called Mimi.