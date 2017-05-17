Arrest made in Crosland Park arsons

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators with Aiken Public Safety have made an arrest in a number of arsons that occurred in the Crossland Park area, this month.

35-year-old Jesse Andra Green is charged with 3 counts of Arson 2nd Degree and 1 count of Arson 3rd Degree.

These charges are in connection with four incidents in Crosland Park.

The first at a home on the 1200 block of George Street on April 18th. On May 1st, a home on Brentwood Place was destroyed by fire. May 9th saw a grill set on fire at another home on Brentwood Place. And on May 16th, a home on Aldrich Street was destroyed by fire.

These were all determined by investigators to be intentionally caused.

Green is said to have pending charges by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for incidents that happened within their jurisdiction.