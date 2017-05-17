Back on Top: South Aiken tennis wins 4A state championship

CAYCE, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — For the first time since 2013, South Aiken is the boys state tennis champion, as the Thoroughbreds defeated A.C. Flora 4-3 Wednesday night.

But it was the fifth-straight title appearance for South Aiken, who fell to Spartanburg the past three seasons — making this title that much sweeter.

“We’ve been so close and we’ve tasted it and we just haven’t got it,” coach Rakesh Jasani said. “So this is hands down the most fulfilling win of my life.”

The Sklizovic brothers played a huge part in the Thoroughbreds win. Both senior Alex Sklizovic and junior Aaron Sklizovic won their singles matches and won the title-clinching doubles match together.

“It means everything,” Alex Sklizovic said. “Especially my senior year to come here, win the individual title and finally, finally win after three years. It’s just the best feeling in the world.”

 

 

 

 

 

