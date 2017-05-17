Columbia County commission speaks out after internal investigation regarding Scott Johnson and Pam Tucker

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County commissioners are speaking out about an internal investigation into the county government.

That internal investigation started months ago after Pam Tucker’s claims that she resigned from her position as Emergency Services Director because Administrator Scott Johnson created a hostile work environment.

That investigation wrapped up last week.

Now, there’s a binder full of hundreds of papers including interviews with county employees regarding the relationship with them and Pam Tucker and Scott Johnson.

Chairman Ron Cross says there were no findings of any type of hostile work environment between Johnson and Tucker.

The only incident found was where Johnson was reprimanded for how he spoke to an employee at Savannah Rapids Pavilion.

There’s no doubt, Cross says, that this has put a cloud over Columbia County for the past few months.

Cross stated that Tucker had a narcissistic personality and over the years, people have reported to go out of their way to cater to Tucker because of her sensitivity in the workplace.

In the report, it states that several employees felt they had to walk on eggshells around her.

Johnson claims that in her yearly reviews, her sensitivity was the focus of her future performance with the county, as something she needed to work on.

Johnson stood up at Wednesday’s meeting and said this investigation has been devastating for him and his entire family.

“For me personally, it’s been very trying…to be tried and convicted on social media, in professional media, people calling for your job when they don’t even know what you do or even know your name. It’s very tough. I’ve had physical threats and death threats,” said Johnson.

Johnson still stood Wednesday morning, maintaining his innocence.

Commissioner Bill Morris said that he personally asked Tucker to stay with the county and was deeply upset with how her resignation played out.

Morris said it infuriates him that Tucker would just walk out on the community she repeatedly claims to love.

We’ve tried to reach out to Pam Tucker.

She posted on her Facebook page that she is not commenting on the investigation and that she doesn’t have a copy of the investigation results.

She says she plans on looking forward, not backwards.

In an April interview, with Tucker, she opened up about the investigation and her push to become Chair of Columbia County.

Tucker said the past few months have been a whirlwind for her.

Her campaign announcement came on the heels of her January resignation as the county EMA director, a position she held for 18 years.

Tucker says it started when County Administrator Scott Johnson told her to start funneling information through one source, the county’s public information officer.

“I wasn’t just told we’re going to let that person handle that, I was told, ‘You give her your email list that I spent 18 years starting and you don’t send anything else out… and by the way, you don’t put anything on your personal Facebook page,” said Tucker.

Tucker says that’s when things started going downhill.

“That was the type of pettiness that was going on. That was just a teeny part of the pettiness that was going on,” said Tucker.

NewsChannel 6 searched through both Tucker and Johnson’s personnel files and found no evidence of any wrongdoing.

“He was never going to show what he was doing because he was never going to admit that actually happened. It was done behind closed doors,” said Tucker.

But, Tucker said in her April interview that she isn’t looking in the review mirror.

“Right now, I’m focused on the campaign. We’ve got all of our volunteers and we’re setting up all of our team and we’re trying to do some fundraising so we can get the signs. I have a timeline on how everything is going to play out,” said Tucker.

We will be digging deeper into the investigation findings.

Be sure to tune into NewsChannel 6 at 5pm and 6 pm.