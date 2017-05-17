Lifeguards gearing up for Safety around the water week

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- As students prepare for the summer, lifeguards are gearing up for Safety around the water week. The week-long program teaches the basics of water safety such as how to signal a lifeguard and how to float.

The program is a national YMCA initiative that introduces safety skills for swimmers ages 4-12 at no cost. Aquatics program coordinator at the Wilson Family Y says swimming can be fun but also dangerous.

“If all they learn is how to jump off the bottom, turn around and grab the wall if they fall in at their own pool or a neighborhood pool at least they’re able to get to the wall safely without struggling and drowning, Lauren Bauer said.

Safety Around the water week is from Monday May 15th- Friday May 19th with sessions starting at 4:30 pm. Its free and open to the public and you don’t have to have a YMCA membership to sign up.

To find a site location near you visit http://www.thefamilyy.org