Man receives life sentence in murder of two teens behind Roswell Publix

Related Coverage Man charged after teens killed by gunshots to the head behind Roswell Publix

ROSWELL, Ga. (WSB-TV) – The man accused of killing two 17-year-olds behind a Publix supermarket in Roswell will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Atlanta ABC affiliate, WSB-TV, reports that Jeffrey Hazelwood entered a guilty but mentally ill plea during a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

The plea deal includes two consecutive life sentences without parole, among other prison sentences. The judge agreed to the terms.

The parents of Carter Davis and Natalie Henderson were in court and gave impact statements in court.

“How can I explain coming home from South Dakota, seeing Carter’s happiness of talking with his dad only to be gone the very next morning? Carter’s mother Michele Davis said. “How can I say what the impact is not to have his smile or his giant hugs or spirit of adventure gone, absent forever.”

“She’ll never get a chance to change the world for the better,” Henderson’s mother, Susan Henderson said.

A judge said during sentencing that this case has impacted her.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. I can count on less than two fingers the number of cases that have impacted me like this one has,” the judge said.

The judge ruled earlier this month that Hazelwood was competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.

A doctor testified Hazelwood was well enough to understand what’s going on in court and is competent to stand trial, even though he hears voices sometimes.

A grand jury indicted Hazelwood on charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, financial transaction card theft, identify fraud, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.