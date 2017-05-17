North Augusta announces official groundbreaking ceremony for Project Jackson

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s been 5 years in the making, but the City of North Augusta announced the official groundbreaking for Project Jackson on Wednesday.

They’ll put the fancy shovels in the dirt next Thurs., May 25th, at noon.

Crews have been working on the projects infrastructure for few weeks now.

On Tuesday, the project cleared another major hurdle, when the bonds were sold for $69 million dollars.

“Our interest rate is lower. It was 4.8 percent, is what the final number came in at, we had assumed just over 5 percent interest.” City Councilman Fletcher Dickert said. “So that may not sound like a lot, but when you are borrowing $60 to $70 million dollars it makes a big impact.”

Councilman Dickert says Bobby Evans, the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants, will be at the official groundbreaking ceremony.

Groundbreaking Ceremony for the North Augusta Ballpark Thursday, May 25th at Noon The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in conjunction with the City of North Augusta & Greenstone Properties are excited to announce the official groundbreaking ceremony for the North Augusta Ballpark to be located at Riverside Village at Hammonds Ferry on Thursday, May 25th starting at Noon. “This day has been years in the making and a special milestone to commemorate a new era of Professional Baseball and Entertainment in the CSRA. Although theoretically, we have passed the point where we are beginning construction, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to hold this ‘official’ ceremony and share this momentous day with everyone in the community.” – Jeff Eiseman, President & Partner of the Augusta GreenJackets Event Details: Who: Event Open to the Public When: Thursday, May 25th at Noon Where: Ballpark Construction Site (Riverside Village at Hammonds Ferry) What: Groundbreaking Ceremony Free Parking and shuttles will be available at the Medac Parking Deck along with the City of North Augusta Municipal Building down to the Ground Breaking. “The City of North Augusta is pleased the five year effort on this transformational project has made it a reality. Baseball will be an important part making this a regional destination. We are looking forward to hearing the words ‘Play ball’ in 2018.”– Mayor Bob Pettit, City of North Augusta Riverside Village at Hammonds Ferry will feature the state of the art home of the Augusta GreenJackets, a Crowne Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, Apartment living, Senior Living, Retail, Restaurants, Class “A” Office Space and more all in a live, work, play environment. Deposits are now being accepted for Full Season Seats for the “New” Ballpark in North Augusta. To guarantee your seats, order your 2017 Ticket Packages today by reaching out to the GreenJackets Front Office at (706) 922-WINS (9467) or via email at info@greenjacketsbaseball.com.