COLUMBIA, Co. Ga. (WJBF) – The transgender man from Columbia County responsible for a Georgia name change law has died.

Rowan Feldhaus died Tuesday from complication after surgery.

A Georgia appeals court ruled in January that Feldhaus could change his name from Rebeccah to Rowan.

LGBT nonprofit Lambda Legal represented him in that case.

Representatives there say they do not know what surgery Feldhaus endured.