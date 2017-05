ATLANTA (AP) – State labor officials say Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate has decreased to 5 percent.

The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the new jobless number for April.

It’s down from 5.1 percent in March, and 5.4 percent in April 2016.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)