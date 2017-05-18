ACSO searching for kidnapping suspect, child found safe

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are searching for a kidnapping suspect.

The suspect stole a car from the Circle K on Wagener Road and Banks Mill Road with a 5-year-old in the vehicle.

Deputies were able to recover the car and child.

At this time, the suspect is still at large.

Investigators are actively looking for that person.

If you have any information, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1762.

