ACSO searching for kidnapping suspect, child found safe

By Published: Updated:
Crime Alert graphic
Crime Alert graphic

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are searching for a kidnapping suspect.

The suspect stole a car from the Circle K on Wagener Road and Banks Mill Road with a 5-year-old in the vehicle.

Deputies were able to recover the car and child.

At this time, the suspect is still at large.

Investigators are actively looking for that person.

If you have any information, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1762.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s