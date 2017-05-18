Augusta Exchange Club Youth of the Year

AUGUSTA. Ga.– Taking time to honor some of the most outstanding students in our area.

Thursday, the Augusta Exchange Club held its annual “Youth of the Year” program. Several high school students were on hand to take their moment in the spotlight. It’s an event that helps celebrate the hard work these students have put in over the years.

This year’s winner is Elizabeth Carter, from Westminster Schools of Augusta.

Elizabeth Carter/Exchange Club Youth of the Year: “This feels incredible becuase its recognition of hard work and long nights. And, it’s an amazing feeling to be in teh company fo the such other deserving candidates. And I definitely could not have done it without the support of my school and my family.”

The criteria for this year’s award included an essay contest. Congratulations to all of those students.