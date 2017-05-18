Escaped inmate on the loose in Jefferson County

By Published:
Jacob Wilson

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement in Jefferson County is searching for an inmate that escaped from the Jefferson County Jail. Capt. Robert Chalker with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Hollis Wilson used a set of bolt cutters to cut through a perimeter fence and escape.

Wilson was a minimum security inmate and was a trustee that worked in and around the inside perimeter of the jail, according to Capt. Chalker who also said Wlson was last seen at 3:45 pm on video at the jail while doing his work.

Wilson is 5′ 10″, 150 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a set of khaki colored coveralls with white, gray and blue tennis shoes.

Wilson was awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges.

If you see Wilson, please don’t approach him. Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

