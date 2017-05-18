Local pastor becomes part of late night comedy thanks to Ivanka Trump mix-up

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Dave Willis. Husband, father of 4, marriage expert, pastor at Stevens Creek and now part of late night TV jokes.

“So I’m just watching Netflix one night and I start getting these texts like ‘Hey, you’re on late night comedy.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ” said Dave Willis, Pastor at Stevens Creek Community Church.

Turns out a mix-up in Ivanka Trump’s new book “Women Who Work” was a highlight of the monologue during late night’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

“The only book to quote Meatwad from Aqua Teen Hunger Force. No, I did not make that up. Ivanka did when she mistakenly attributed a quote by this little known pastor and marriage guru to this even littler known screen writer and voice actor with the same name,” said Samantha Bee of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

“We’re two very different people. He’s a hilarious guy, he does the voice of Meat Wad and a bunch of other funny characters on Cartoon Network. But he is not a marriage guy,” said Willis.

Not to the extent Dave is anyway.

“I even saw that the other Dave Willis was having fun with this, tweeting out how much he had helped Ivanka and Jared’s marriage and how he was excited to be apart of that,” said Willis.

This isn’t the first time the two Dave’s have been mixed up. Pastor Dave says one time he was asked to speak at Comic-Con but declined, sighting maybe that audience wouldn’t be too interested in learning about marriage and relationships while there. In the end he says he’s not upset by the mix-up since it’s actually brought more awareness to his already popular marriage blog.

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity if it brings people to the right place. And I’ve got a great sense of humor. I think at least. You know I’m not funny enough to have my own late night talk show or to voice meat wad, I’m not that level of funny. But I can appreciate some good comedy,” said Willis.

Pastor Dave says he hasn’t heard from the Trump camp but in the back of the book his website DaveWillis.org is credited correctly.