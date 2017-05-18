Man wanted for armed robbery of GameStop

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for robbing an area GameStop at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, between 5’9 and 6ft, weighing approximately 160-170lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The incident occurred at the GameStop on Deans Bridge Road on Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect was armed with a black revolver and was last seen running toward Kipling Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.