North Augusta track & field team caps season with two state titles

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta track & field team capped a historic season with two SCHSL state titles over the weekend.

After winning their first region championship since 1977, they won state championships in the high jump and 4×400 meter relay.

Christian Maddox won the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 5 inches.

Dejuan Bell, Kyle Morrell, Hayden Parker and Jose Alvarez claimed North Augusta’s second straight 4×400 state title.

Bell and Morrell were members on last year’s squad that set a school record of 3:23.

This year, the foursome bested that record, finishing at 3:21. They also qualified for the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, which will be held June 16-18 in Greensboro, N.C.