North Augusta trio signs for college

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A trio of North Augusta athletes signed letters of intent to play at the next level on Thursday.

Lonesha Lee signed to play basketball at USC Aiken.

“I can’t really describe the feeling,” Lee said. “I’ve always wanted to play basketball in college and now I get to do it. It’s a blessing.”

Ashlyn Hill is also heading to the Peach Belt Conference. She will play volleyball at Augusta University.

“I’m very excited,” Hill said. “Everybody I know is staying close to home, so everybody can come see me play.”

Finally, Amelia Murdock signed to swim at Limestone College.

 

