Pam Tucker addresses internal investigation and run for Columbia County Chair

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- NewsChannel 6 wanted to hear from Pam Tucker and get her reaction to the investigation results regarding her and Columbia County Administrator Scott Johnson.

We caught up with her while she was speaking at the Columbia County Kiwanis Club.

Tucker says she hasn’t looked at the outcome of the investigation because she hasn’t had time and wants to move forward, focusing on her campaign.

Tucker did say she wasn’t impressed by the county’s attitude during Tuesday’s press conference.

“I think it was a sad display for the community. I’m glad that it’s over with. Again, I think it just proves that there are certain people unhappy that  I’m in this race,” said Tucker.

“Are you going to work with Scott Johnson? Is he going to be part of the team,” asked NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Campbell.

“We’ll just have to wait and see if he’s still there at the time,” said Tucker.

Tucker says her focus has been and will continue to be on this race.

Tucker says she has tremendous community support and she looks forward to offering fresh and progressive leadership for Columbia County.

