Shooting at Mom and Pops Convenience Store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies responded to a phone call from the Mom and Pops Convenience Store on 2025 Broad Street Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to shots fired.

Upon the arrival of deputies’ one male victim, Reginald Jackson age 28 was found with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Three other vehicles were struck by gunfire and another located on 2021 Broad Street.

According to deputies, Jackson was transported to University Hospital for nonlife-threatening wounds.

Jackson’s truck was shot multiple times while he was sitting in it and he tells investigators he knows those shots were not meant for him.

Investigators were called to the scene and this case is still under investigation.