A bionic suit that could help paraplegics walk again

(WJBF) – A bionic suit could help paraplegics walk again. This machine is called an exoskeleton. A set of bionic feet, legs, and hips are connected to one another and help people with spinal injuries move.

Researchers shared their work with the exoskeleton system Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

According to research getting patients up and moving has positive impacts on both mental and physical health.

It’s not a full replacement for a wheelchair, but the device can be prescribed for people with spinal cord injuries t-six and below.

