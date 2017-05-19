A bionic suit that could help paraplegics walk again

(WJBF) – A bionic suit could help paraplegics walk again. This machine is called an exoskeleton. A set of bionic feet, legs, and hips are connected to one another and help people with spinal injuries move.
Researchers shared their work with the exoskeleton system Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
According to research getting patients up and moving has positive impacts on both mental and physical health.
It’s not a full replacement for a wheelchair, but the device can be prescribed for people with spinal cord injuries t-six and below.
Bionic suit
Bionic suit x
Latest Galleries
-
Masters 2017 – Opening Sunday
-
Project Jackson Renderings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
-
Gallery: The Latest: State of emergency in Louisiana after tornadoes
-
Gallery: The Latest: New Orleans family describes surviving tornado
-
Gallery: The Latest: First Katrina, now a tornado, but woman has hope