Commissioner doesn’t want to hear from EEO officer

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Questions tonight whether Augusta commissioners will hear from their former E-E-O officer.

J.G. Long was fired by the Compliance director Tuesday after sending a highly critical letter to commissioners about the operation of the Department.

Some city leaders want a special called meeting to hear from Long about the charges, but other commissioners are not in favor of airing his complaints in public.

“Do you want to hear from him in a meeting?”

“Not really because he’s there’s been no allegations formally made he’s been here at least six months and as I understand it the concerns he had was relayed to his supervisor his supervisor was more than likely addressing those issues,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Unless the commission votes to hold a special meeting Long would not have an opportunity to address the commission until May 30th.