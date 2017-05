AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local sports legend has died.

Marvin Vanover passed away this morning at the VA hospital in Augusta.

Vanover was former Athletic Director and Head Basketball coach for then Augusta College.

He coached at A-C for more than two decades and helped to found the Peach Belt Conference.

