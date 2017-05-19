Former US Rep Weiner pleads guilty in sexting with minor case

WASHINGTON (AP) – A law enforcement official says former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The former congressman is expected to enter the plea Friday.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak about the plea bargain because the criminal charges had yet to be filed publicly with the court and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s wife.