One man arrested after stabbing in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) A stabbing in downtown Augusta lands one man in jail and another in the hospital. Below is the press release sent to NewsChannel 6 from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office:

At 3:03 am deputies were called to Joe’s underground nightclub on Broad St to trouble with a subject with a knife. When deputies arrived at the scene one subject had been stabbed several times. The victim was transported to AUMC (Augusta University Medical Center) and is undergoing treatment for his serious injuries. Warren Hills age 31 of 320 E . Boundary in Augusta has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a knife during the Commission of a Crime.