Some people don’t realize they qualify for their dream home and Patti Cornette tells us how they do in this segment.

More about Patti Cornette / Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services Beazley Realtors:

(706) 799-0873

7009 Evans Town Center Blvd.

Evans, Georgia 30809

http://www.augustarealestate4u.com/

Patti Cornette is a licensed Realtor and Broker in the States of Georgia and South Carolina.

With over 25 years of experience in the Augusta area real estate market, Patti translates the knowledge and expertise she has gained into the highest level of service for her customers. She is determined that her customers receive the most professional services possible. From the first time you meet or talk to Patti, she will make sure your real estate transaction is handled with commitment, determination and personal attention.

Patti is certified in the following:

•Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)

•Certified New Homes Sales Professional (CSP)

•Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES)

•Prudential Relocation Inventory Specialist

•Prudential Asset Recovery Specialist

•Prudential Destination Services Specialist

•Prudential Marketing Assistance Specialist

Patti has also received the following awards:

•National Home Builders Sales and Marketing Awards

•The Million Dollar Club Award

•Berkshire Hathaway’s Diamond, Platinum and Silver Awards

•Berkshire Hathaway’s President’s Circle and Chairman’s Circle Awards

•Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley Realtor’s Golden Achievement Award

•Many “Top Producer” Awards

•Many “Top Relocation Agent” Awards

•Many “Top Listing Associate and Top Resale Associate” Awards