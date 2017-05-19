Sprouts Farmers Market pops up in West Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – West Augusta will soon welcome a new grocery anchored development and many say it’s needed. Many people had not heard of the health food store when NewsChannel 6 spoke with them. Sprouts Farmers Market will be a new addition to Walton Way Extension and I-20. And it’s been a while since a grocery store has been in that vicinity. The last grocery store in the area was a Winn-Dixie, which closed more than ten years ago.

Some shoppers told us they are sticking with their favorites.

Nancy Yates, of Evans, is one of them.

“Probably, I would not shop there,” she said telling us she preferred Fresh Market and Earth Fare.

Lisa Nichols, of Augusta, was more excited to see the store coming.

“I feel like most of the grocery stores are over on Washington [Road] so it will be nicer to have one a little bit closer this way.”

You probably drive right past the site, but haven’t realized it’s coming. A new grocery store will soon stand at Walton Way Extension and I-20.

Though some were unaware of Sprouts, Nichols knew all about it.

“I lived in another city that had one.”

Sprouts Farmers Market is planned for the Crane Creek Shopping Center, near the new Grand Oaks apartments. The natural and organic grocery will be seen from I-20 and be joined by other stores. The Arizona based store operates 250 stores across the U.S., offering gluten-free products, ready-to-eat meals and baked goods.

“I like the options they have where you can pick the quantity that you want. Some grocery stores around here don’t have that so it’s nice you don’t have to buy a big bag. You can just pick how much you want and put it in your own bag.”

Some grocery stores in the CSRA are closing. South Augusta lost its Kroger on Deans Bridge Road. But other parts of the CSRA are growing with a new Grovetown shopping area in progress, adding Aldi, Chick-Fil-A and other fast food places near the Gateway Walmart.

Sprouts isn’t expected to open until March 2018, but one shopper is set on where she already goes.

Yates added, “I shop at places that are convenient like on Furys Ferry Road or Davis Road. Those are nice places where you can get fresh produce.”

Many people wondered why this place is coming after Whole Foods closed its doors. The average household income near Sprouts Farmers Market is about 87,000. About 10 percent of the people in that area is 65 to 74 years old with the next highest group falling in the 25 to 29 years old range. See additional demographics.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps