AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- A man will remain in the Aiken County Detention Center, facing a kidnapping charge.

Joseph Johnson went before a judge Friday where he was denied bond.

Johnson is accused of stealing a vehicle Thursday from the Circle K at Banks Mill and East Pine Log Roads.

That car had a 5 year old child in the backseat.

Officers found the vehicle and the child unharmed a short time later.

Johnson was later arrested at a home on Wildhaven Drive.