GreenJackets president talks about Project Jackson baseball stadium

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Near the 13th Street Bridge and the North Augusta Municipal Building, you can now see a leasing sign for Project Jackson.

Obviously, the biggest component of the development is the baseball stadium.

“It has to be more than just for a baseball team,” Augusta GreenJackets President Jeff Eiseman said Friday morning.

Eiseman gave us a look at what the team’s new ballpark will look like when construction is finished in 2018.

“You have to bring people to the ballgame. Sometimes it’s hard for people to sit still for two and a half to three hours. But you still have to bring them out there. So you want to create an experience that is out at these venues that goes beyond baseball so that even people who aren’t baseball fans can enjoy the social aspects that a new venue brings,” he said.

Eiseman says the team knows how long the concession lines can get at Lake Olmestead Stadium, so this time around, there will be more food and drink options.

Plus, fans can walk 360 degrees around the baseball field.

“People will be able to experience a game, whether it’s inside the beer garden, whether it’s on the home run porch, whether it’s standing on top of the outfield wall or being out at this huge kid zone in center field, everywhere they go inside this park it’s going to provide a different vantage point,” Eiseman said.

The GreenJackets have a new virtual tour for those wanting to select their seats before a game.

There will also be club-level tickets, suites and box seats.

The lighting at the new stadium will be LED to allow for different effects, in hopes of bringing in major musical acts.

“I think there is an opportunity just alone during Masters Week, where acts that you wouldn’t think would come here, I think there’s an audience for that here,” Eiseman said.

The official groundbreaking for Riverside Village is set for Thursday, May 25th at noon.

It will take place at the construction site of the new ballpark.

San Francisco Giants General Manager Bobby Evans will be in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony.