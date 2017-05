AUGUSTA (WJBF) — An Augusta man is in jail after deputies say he led them on a chase throughout Augusta.

30-year-old Adam Bell was already wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

The chase started on I-20 and ended at an apartment complex on Belmont Avenue.

Investigators say Bell crashed his car into two other cars in that area.

Deputies tased him and then took him into custody.

Bell is facing a total of 8 charges including DUI, Fleeing Police and Obstruction.