Burke County deputies looking for man impersonating police officer

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for man who has been impersonating a police officer.

Deputies say a man driving a black Dodge Charger with red and blue lights tried to pull someone over in the Shell Bluff area.

The driver was a white male with shaggy blonde hair. He wasn’t wearing a law enforcement uniform.

Another witness says the man had paper tags on his car.

If you see this vehicle or have any information that may be of assistance, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

As always, if you are being pulled over by an unmarked unit and you feel in danger, slow down, use your flashers, drive to a safe area while calling 911 to verify if it is actually a police officer.