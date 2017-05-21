Emergency crews at I-20 state line bridge after pick-up truck plows into the river; one person unaccounted for

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Richmond county deputies are currently at the state line of I-20 after a pick-up truck has gone over the guard rail of the bridge and into the river.

The vehicle is completely submerged.

Deputies are waiting on the dive team to arrive.

There were two people in the truck.

One victim was taken to the hospital but crews have not been able to find the other person at the time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will keep you updated.

You can expect traffic delays on I-20 westbound for the next several hours.