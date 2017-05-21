I-20 deadly crash victim identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after their pickup truck plunged into the Augusta Canal early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on the I-20 bridge over the canal. Investigators said the driver was heading westbound and lost control of the vehicle.

Twenty year-old Michael Botello was killed in Sunday morning’s crash. The driver did make it out and is now recovering at the hospital. The driver’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Investigators said their vehicle was completely underwater. A dive team had to come out to help remove the vehicle.

There has been a lot of construction going on in this area of I-20, and of course, there is still more work to do.

Georgia and South Carolina are worked out a deal to replace the I-20 bridges over the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal. Work on that project could start late 2018 or early 2019.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for this week. Investigators said charges are pending on the driver.