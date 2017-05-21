One person dead after single car accident on Harlem-Grovetown Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- One person is dead after a single car accident on Harlem-Grovetown Road.

Columbia County dispatch says the coroner was called to the scene around 7 a.m., Sunday.

The deputy coroner tells us that a woman was driving her 2003 Toyota Sequoia along the road when she lost control of her vehicle.

She then swerved which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time until family is notified.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.