AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a shooting suspect.

Patrick Dent is wanted in connection to a Saturday night shooting that happened on Starnes Street.

Dent is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim in the shooting was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Dent is facing several charges including aggravated assault.

If you know where Dent is, please call the sheriff’s office.