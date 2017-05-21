One person dead after pick-up truck plows into canal; another victim hospitalized

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a pick-up truck plunged into the Augusta Canal early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene a little before 5:30 a.m.

There were two people inside the truck when it crashed.

One victim is currently in the hospital being treated.

Search crews found the other victim who was pronounced dead.

The truck has been pulled from the canal.

The name of the victims have not been released at this time.

