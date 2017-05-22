A complied list of summer camps in the CSRA

(WJBF) – The school year is coming to an end which means summer for parents will begin sooner than its official dates, June 20.

Summer camps will be opening soon and below are a list of summer and day camp hours that will be open during the summer.

Summer camps

A Child’s World

A Child’s World will offer summer camp at two of their following locations in Georgia. The summer camp will be for Pre-K to students 12 years old at a weekly cost. Listed are the locations and dates of the following camps.

Location 1: 4204 Columbia Road

Martinez, GA 30907

Phone: 706-860-0059

Location 2: 3549 Windsor Spring Road

Hephzibah, GA 30815

Phone: (706) 524-8779

Dates: May 30 – Aug. 4

Age: Pre-K to 12 years-old

Cost: Ages 5 – 7 $125 a week

Ages 8 – 12 $135 a week

Aiken Center for the Arts

Address: 122 Laurens Street,

SW Aiken, SC 29801

Phone: (803) 641-9094

Aiken Center for the Arts will offer three summer camps in summer 2017. One camp would be the “I Spy” Art and Music Summer Camp for children with traumatic brain injuries or cerebral palsy and others are the Very Vera Cooking Camp and Summer Art Camp.

“I Spy” Summer Camp

“I Spy” Art and Music Summer Camp is a camp for children with Traumatic Brain Injuries or Cerebral Palsy. The cost of admission will be free for the students who attend. There will 10 children in each session and it will begin on June 12, 2017, and go until June 16, 2017.

Ages: 5 to 13

Cost: Free of charge, but enrollment is limited.

Application can be found at, https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeu_bq3Ry1W7CJCTaCU4cVJQuhbu9aHr49O5gO8JH0JCJHmLQ/viewform

Very Vera Cooking Camp

At the Very Vera Cooking Camp, campers will spend the week learning valuable cooking lessons in culinary arts, etiquette, and entrepreneurship. The camp is offered in three different levels, one level would be the Pre-Beginner, Beginner, and Advanced Beginner.

Pre-Beginner Camp: Age: 6-7 Date: June 19-23 Time: 9am – 1pm Cost: $225

Beginner Camp: Dates: July 10-14 Time: 9am-1pm Cost: $250

Advanced Beginner Camp: Ages: 11-14 Dates: July 24-28 Time: 9am to 1pm Cost: $250



For more information please call: 803-641-9094 or visit, veryveracamp.com https://www.veryveracamp.com/

Summer Art Camps:

Summer Art Camp is a camp that is geared specifically to children aged 4 to 6 years-old who are not attending first grade in the fall. Campers will learn new artistic “clues” based on the letters of the alphabet, which will mean that no two weeks are the same.

Camp dates: July 19-23 Junior Hunting Clues A-E Time: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Christine Lawrence Cost: $150 June 26-30 Junior Hunting Clues F-J Times: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Aidan Cooke Cost: $150 July 10-14 Junior Hunting Clues K – O Times: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Christine Lawrence $150 July 17-21 Junior Hunting Clues P – T Times: 9am – 12pm Cost: $150 July 24-28 Junior Hunting Clues U – Z Time: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Christine Lawrence Cost: $150 Summer Art Camp for Rising:



Summer Art Camp for Rising is an art camp for 1st and 4th grades that will allow them the opportunity of deciphering the mysteries of art and explore their creativity through drawing, pottery, painting, paper mache and much more.

July 19-23 Junior Hunting Clues A-E Time: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Christine Lawrence Cost: $150 (PM) 1pm – 4pm Instructor: JoAnn Valentine $150 (Full Day) 9 am to 4 pm $275



June 26-30 Junior Hunting Clues F-J Times: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Nanette Langner Cost: $150

July 10-14 Junior Hunting Clues K – O

(AM) Times: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Nanette Langner $150

(PM) 1pm – 4pm Instructor: Marissa Evans Cost:$150

(Full Day) 9 am – 4 pm Cost: $275

July 17-21 Junior Hunting Clues P – T Times: 9am – 12pm Cost: $150 (PM) 1pm – 4pm Instructor: Marissa Evans Cost: $150 (Full Day) 9 am – 4 pm Cost: $275 July 24-28 Junior Hunting Clues U – Z (AM) Time: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Nanette Langner Cost: $150 (Full Day) Time: 9am – 4pm Instructor: Nanette Langner Cost: $275



Summer Art Camp for Middle School

Each week middle schoolers will have the opportunity of broadening their skills in a particular medium such as clay, painting, manga and comic books, mixed media, and fiber fun. Campers can register for full or half-day classes with different classes offered in the morning and afternoon. The Summer Art Camp for Middle School will be for 5th graders and up.

(AM)

Mixed Media (Beach) Time: 9am – 12pm Instructor: JoAnn Valentine Cost: $150



(PM)

Clay Studio Time: 1pm – 4pm Instructor: Madeline Fox Cost: $150



(Full Day)

Mixed Media and Clay Time: 9 am to 4 pm Cost: $275



June 26-30

(AM)

Manga Studio Time: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Xavier Jones Cost: $150



(PM)

Comic Studio

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Instructor: Xavier Jones

Cost: $150

(Full Day)

Manga & Comic Studio

Time: 9am-4pm

Cost: $275

July 10-14

(AM)

Manga Studio

Times: 9am – 12pm

Instructor: Xavier Jones

$150

(PM)

Comic Studio

1pm – 4pm

Instructor: Xavier Jones

Cost: $150 (Full Day)



Manga & Comic Studio

Time: 9am – 4pm

Cost: $275 July 17-21



(AM)

Clay Studio

Times: 9am – 12pm

Instructor: Madeline Fox

Cost: $150

(PM)

Painting Studio 1pm – 4pm Instructor: Nanette Langer Cost: $150



(Full Day)

Clay & Painting Studio Time: 9am – 4pm Cost: $275

July 24-28

(AM)

Fiber Arts Time: 9am – 12pm Instructor: Marissa Evans Cost: $150



(PM)

Mixed Media (Animals) Time: 1pm – 4pm Instructor: Aidan Cooke Cost: 150



(Full Day)

Fiber Arts & Mixed Media (Animals) Time: 9am – 4pm Cost: $275



For more information on Aiken City of the Arts summer camps visit, http://aikencenterforthearts.org/summercamp/

Aiken County Recreation Center Summer Camp

The Aiken County Recreation Center will have a 10-week summer camp filled with games, outside activities, art & crafts, speakers and more. Campers will have to bring their own lunch, swimsuits, flip flops, and towel. Two snacks will be provided and off-site field trips will be available for additional cost.

Dates:

June 5 – August 11 (Closed July 4)

Cost:

$55 a week

$100 two weeks

$20 a day

Age:

Location:

Jefferson Davis Highway

Graniteville, SC 29829

Phone: 803-663-6142 and ask for Tandra Cooks

Aquinas High School

Aquinas High School has a variety of camps offered for students from elementary to high school. For more on their list of camps, please visit, www.aquinashigh.org http://www.aquinashigh.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=328445&type=d&pREC_ID=618693

Address: 1920 Highland Ave. Augusta.

Phone: 706-736-5516

Camps:

Irish Football Kid’ Clinic

Date: July 13

Lady Irish Basketball Camp for rising 3rd – 9th graders

Dates: June 22-24

AHS Summer Band Camp

Dates: July 17-21

AHS Art Camp:

July 10 -14

Boys’ Basketball Camp for rising 3rd – 8th

Dates: June 5-9 and June 12- 16

AHS Creative Writing Camp

June 5-9

AHS Practical Writing Camp

June 19 -23

AHS Robotics Camp

July 24 – 28

AHS Cheerleading Camp rising 1st – 8th graders

Dates: July 12-14

Artsy Me

Location:

4275-B Washington Road

Evans GA 30809

Phone: 706-432-6396

www.artsymestudio.com

Artsy Me studio will offer an iCreate Summer Camp for students finishing up the 2nd grade to age 12. The camp will be a fun week designed for kids to get their hands dirty with ceramics, clay, glass fusing, canvas, and junk art. Each week students will have a different project allowing them to learn new and creative techniques throughout the week.

Dates:

June 5 – 9

June 19-23

June 26 – 30

July 10 -14 Days: Mon. – Fri. 10 am – 1 pm Cost: $175

Augusta Players is a non-profit community theater company that has been in business for over 20 years. The theater will offer a summer camp in two fun sessions for children aged six to teenagers. In addition to the two sessions offered, Camp Wonderland will also be offered as a tailored camp to children with special needs. Each session will be at two different locations, and the times and locations are listed below.

Augusta Players is a non-profit community theater company that has been in business for over 20 years. The theater will offer a summer camp in two fun sessions for children aged six to teenagers. In addition to the two sessions offered, Camp Wonderland will also be offered as a tailored camp to children with special needs. Each session will be at two different locations, and the times and locations are listed below. Summer Musical Theatre Camps: Session 1: Location: Crossbridge Baptist Church Address: 3130 Skinner Mill Rd.



Augusta, GA 30909

Dates: June 5 – 16 th

Cost: $275 a week

Ages: 6 -18

Session 2:

Location: Church of the Good Shepherd

Address: 2230 Walton Way

Augusta, GA 30904

Dates: July 10 – 21st

Cost: $275 a week

Ages: 6 -18

2017 Camp Wonderland

Camp Wonderland is a summer arts camp that is personalized for the interest and needs of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The camp will offer enriching theatre and allow the students to experience music, movement, art, and drama that will encourage self-expression, creativity, and social engagement.

Dates: June 19 – 30

Age: 7 -16

Times: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm

Cost: $325. There will be financial assistance available.

For more visit, http://augustaplayers.org/summer-camp/

Masters classes will be offered for students with high school theater experience at a cost of $325 a week.

For more visit, http://augustaplayers.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/2017-summer-camp-brochure.pdf and call 706-826-4707 or email: summercamp@augustaplayers.org

Augusta Prep

Augusta Prep’s Camp Cavalier program will offer many summer camps in 2017. You can find a list of their camps by visiting, http://www.augustaprep.org/campcavalier .

Augusta University

Augusta University will offer a variety of summer camps. The summer camps vary in age range as well as interest, and location. Listed below are the different types of camps as well as their locations and contact information.

Criminal Justice Track – Residential Student Camp

Criminal Justice Track Residential Camp is a four-week residential program for 40 rising junior and senior high school students. Dates: July 1 – July 29

Health Sciences (HSSA) Basic and Advanced Residential Academy

Health Science Summer Academy – Basic Health Science Summer Academy- Basic is a one-week residential summer camp for 30 rising junior and senior high school students. Dates: June 4 – 9, 2017

Health Sciences Summer Academy – Advanced Health Sciences Summer Academy- Advanced, is a one-week residential program for 20 rising senior and college students. Dates: June 25-30, 2017

Kid’s University 2017 : Location: 919 15th Street Augusta, GA Phone: 706-721-3967 Age: K- 6 grades



Additional camps offered at Augusta University:

For more visit, http://www.augusta.edu/pace/summercamps/index.php

Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy is a day care that has three locations. Each location will offer summer camps for young campers who want to explore during the summer

Big Blue Marble Academy: 4124 Madeline Dr. Augusta, 30909

The following location is filled please call, (706) 863-9485 for more information.

Big Blue Marble Academy: 925 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907

Dates: May 30 – August 1 st

Times: 6 am – 6:30pm

Age: 5-12

Cost: $130 a week with meals and field trips included.

Registration fee: $40

Contact: (706) 863-9485

Big Blue Marble Academy: 7100 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809

Times: 6 am – 6pm

Age: 5-12

Cost: $130

Registration fee: $40 Military discounts permitted

Contact: 706-650-2369

Colton Ballet School of Augusta

Colton Ballet School of Augusta has been around for years and was formerly known as Dance Augusta. The school teaches professional training focusing on dance as a form of art rather than a means of recreation. The school will offer a summer camp in summer 2017 and below are the cost, dates, description and locations of the camps offered.

Location: 2941 Walton Way

Augusta, GA 30914-3348

Phone: (706) 733-5511

Nutcracker Camp : Campers will be able to explore the bits of choreography, music and more. Nutcracker Camp Session I : Dates: 5-9 Times: 2:30pm – 4:30pm Cost: $105

Nutcracker Camp Session II: Dates: June 19-23 Age: 6-8 Cost: $115

Princess Camp : Campers will discover a world celebrated with a fairy tale for princesses. While attending the camp students can become their favorite princess for the day through dance. Dates: June 12-16 Age: 3-5 Cost: $105



*Each camp session is limited to 15 students and registration is a first come, first-served basis with a $20 registration fee that can be mailed to:

Colton Ballet School

PO Box 3348

Augusta, GA 30914-3347

The registration form can be found at, http://www.coltonballetschool.com/pdf/Colton%20Ballet%20School%20Summer%20Camps%202017.pdf

Camp Invention

Camp Invention is a one week camp during the summer camp where children can expand their creativity and be innovative. Camp Invention wants to inspire innovators and build their confidence in a natural ability to dream and create. Camp Invention will have a summer camp located in Aiken, SC at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.

Location:

471 University Parkway

Aiken, SC 29801

Aiken, SC 29801 Age: For children grades K through 6

Dates: June 6 – June 16

Times: 9am – 3:30pm

Cost: $225

For more on Camp Invention visit, http://campinvention.org/

Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art

Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art is a historic venue that will welcome campers in 2017. For more on their summer camp guide visit, http://www.ghia.org/summer-camp-classes

Harrison-Caver Park

Harrison- Carver Park will offer four summer camps during the summer. The first camp will start in June and one camp will be free. Below is the list of camps that will be open starting in June and ending in August.

Location: 4118 Augusta Rd.

Clearwater, SC 29842

Wet ‘n Wild Dates: Every Friday in July Time: 1pm – 3pm Cost: Free

Youth Soccer Camp Dates: June 12-16 Times: 9am – 4pm Cost: $100 per child Age: 8 -12 years-old

Youth Football Camp Dates: June 19-23 Times: 9 am – 4 pm Cost: $100 per player Age: Rising 7 th and 8 th graders

Tennis on Tuesday Dates: Every Tuesday from June 6 to August 22 except for July 4. Times: 9 am – 11 am Age: 8-14 Cost: Free



For more information contact: Bo McCullough at 803-593-469

Mach Academy Inc.

Mach Academy Inc. is a community organization that provides year-round classes and camps at the Fleming

Tennis Center in Augusta, GA. At Mach Academy, campers will be provided lunch and breakfast during their time of attending. The camp will offer tutoring, academic support, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) sessions, mentoring, healthy eating, as well as tennis and fitness instruction for attending students. The camp is a 9-week camp that will provide campers with tennis drills and competitive matches.

Location: Fleming Tennis Center



1850 Chester Ave.

Augusta, GA 30906

Phone: (706) 796-5046

Dates: May 29 – July 28 Times: 9am – 5pm Early drop off – 8:30 am Late pick up- 5:30 pm Cost: $100 a week



For more visit, http://www.machacademy.com/

Day Camps

Blythe Area Recreation Center

Age: 4-12

Times: 9 am to 3 pm

Dates: Monday – Friday

May 30 – July 28, 2017 (No camp July 3 – 7)

Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00

Bernie Ward Community Center

Summer Day Camps: Dates: Monday – Friday May 30 – July 28, 2017 (No camp July 3 – 7) Times: 9 am to 3 pm Ages: 4-12 Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00



Diamond Lakes Community Center Dates: Monday – Friday, May 30 – July 28, 2017 ( No camp July 3 – 7) Age: 4-12 Limit 30 Times: 9 am to 3 pm Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00

Garrett Gymnasium Times: 9 am to 3 pm Dates: Monday – Friday May 30 – July 28, 2017 ( No camp July 3 – 7) Age: 4-12 Limit 30 Cost: $50.00 weekly for residents / $00 weekly for non-residents



Warren Road Community Center Dates: Monday – Friday May 30 – July 28, 2017 ( No camp July 3 – 7) Cost: Week 1: $40.00/ Week 2-8: $50.00 Age: 4-12 Limit 30 Times: 9 am to 3 pm



McBean Community Center Dates: Monday – Friday May 30 – July 28, 2017 (No camp July 3 – 7) Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00 Age: 4-12 Limit 30 Times: 9 am to 3 pm

