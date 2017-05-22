A complied list of summer camps in the CSRA

(WJBF) – The school year is coming to an end which means summer for parents will begin sooner than its official dates, June 20.
Summer camps will be opening soon and below are a list of summer and day camp hours that will be open during the summer.
Summer camps
- A Child’s World
A Child’s World will offer summer camp at two of their following locations in Georgia. The summer camp will be for Pre-K to students 12 years old at a weekly cost. Listed are the locations and dates of the following camps.
- Location 1: 4204 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Phone: 706-860-0059
- Location 2: 3549 Windsor Spring Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Phone: (706) 524-8779
- Dates: May 30 – Aug. 4
- Age: Pre-K to 12 years-old
- Cost: Ages 5 – 7 $125 a week
- Ages 8 – 12 $135 a week
- Aiken Center for the Arts
Address: 122 Laurens Street,
SW Aiken, SC 29801
Phone: (803) 641-9094
Aiken Center for the Arts will offer three summer camps in summer 2017. One camp would be the “I Spy” Art and Music Summer Camp for children with traumatic brain injuries or cerebral palsy and others are the Very Vera Cooking Camp and Summer Art Camp.
- “I Spy” Summer Camp
“I Spy” Art and Music Summer Camp is a camp for children with Traumatic Brain Injuries or Cerebral Palsy. The cost of admission will be free for the students who attend. There will 10 children in each session and it will begin on June 12, 2017, and go until June 16, 2017.
- Ages: 5 to 13
- Cost: Free of charge, but enrollment is limited.
- Application can be found at, https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeu_bq3Ry1W7CJCTaCU4cVJQuhbu9aHr49O5gO8JH0JCJHmLQ/viewform
- Very Vera Cooking Camp
At the Very Vera Cooking Camp, campers will spend the week learning valuable cooking lessons in culinary arts, etiquette, and entrepreneurship. The camp is offered in three different levels, one level would be the Pre-Beginner, Beginner, and Advanced Beginner.
- Pre-Beginner Camp:
- Age: 6-7
- Date: June 19-23
- Time: 9am – 1pm
- Cost: $225
- Beginner Camp:
- Dates: July 10-14
- Time: 9am-1pm
- Cost: $250
- Advanced Beginner Camp:
- Ages: 11-14
- Dates: July 24-28
- Time: 9am to 1pm
- Cost: $250
For more information please call: 803-641-9094 or visit, veryveracamp.com https://www.veryveracamp.com/
- Summer Art Camps:
Summer Art Camp is a camp that is geared specifically to children aged 4 to 6 years-old who are not attending first grade in the fall. Campers will learn new artistic “clues” based on the letters of the alphabet, which will mean that no two weeks are the same.
- Camp dates:
- July 19-23
- Junior Hunting Clues A-E
- Time: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Christine Lawrence
- Cost: $150
- June 26-30
- Junior Hunting Clues F-J
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Aidan Cooke
- Cost: $150
- July 10-14
- Junior Hunting Clues K – O
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Christine Lawrence
- $150
- July 17-21
- Junior Hunting Clues P – T
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Cost: $150
- July 24-28
- Junior Hunting Clues U – Z
- Time: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Christine Lawrence
- Cost: $150
- Summer Art Camp for Rising:
- Junior Hunting Clues U – Z
- Junior Hunting Clues K – O
- Junior Hunting Clues F-J
- Junior Hunting Clues A-E
- July 19-23
Summer Art Camp for Rising is an art camp for 1st and 4th grades that will allow them the opportunity of deciphering the mysteries of art and explore their creativity through drawing, pottery, painting, paper mache and much more.
- July 19-23
- Junior Hunting Clues A-E
- Time: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Christine Lawrence
- Cost: $150
- (PM)
- 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: JoAnn Valentine
- $150
- (Full Day)
- 9 am to 4 pm
- $275
- Junior Hunting Clues A-E
- June 26-30
- Junior Hunting Clues F-J
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Nanette Langner
- Cost: $150
- July 10-14
- Junior Hunting Clues K – O
- (AM)
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Nanette Langner
- $150
- (PM)
- 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: Marissa Evans
- Cost:$150
- (Full Day)
- 9 am – 4 pm
- Cost: $275
- July 17-21
- Junior Hunting Clues P – T
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Cost: $150
- (PM)
- 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: Marissa Evans
- Cost: $150
- (Full Day)
- 9 am – 4 pm
- Cost: $275
- July 24-28
- Junior Hunting Clues U – Z
- (AM)
- Time: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Nanette Langner
- Cost: $150
- (Full Day)
- Time: 9am – 4pm
- Instructor: Nanette Langner
- Cost: $275
- Junior Hunting Clues P – T
- Summer Art Camp for Middle School
Each week middle schoolers will have the opportunity of broadening their skills in a particular medium such as clay, painting, manga and comic books, mixed media, and fiber fun. Campers can register for full or half-day classes with different classes offered in the morning and afternoon. The Summer Art Camp for Middle School will be for 5th graders and up.
(AM)
- Mixed Media (Beach)
- Time: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: JoAnn Valentine
- Cost: $150
(PM)
- Clay Studio
- Time: 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: Madeline Fox
- Cost: $150
(Full Day)
- Mixed Media and Clay
- Time: 9 am to 4 pm
- Cost: $275
June 26-30
(AM)
- Manga Studio
- Time: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Xavier Jones
- Cost: $150
(PM)
- Comic Studio
- Time: 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: Xavier Jones
- Cost: $150
(Full Day)
- Manga & Comic Studio
- Time: 9am-4pm
- Cost: $275
July 10-14
(AM)
- Manga Studio
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Xavier Jones
- $150
(PM)
- Comic Studio
- 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: Xavier Jones
- Cost: $150
- (Full Day)
Manga & Comic Studio
- Time: 9am – 4pm
- Cost: $275
- July 17-21
(AM)
- Clay Studio
- Times: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Madeline Fox
- Cost: $150
(PM)
- Painting Studio
- 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: Nanette Langer
- Cost: $150
(Full Day)
- Clay & Painting Studio
- Time: 9am – 4pm
- Cost: $275
- July 24-28
(AM)
- Fiber Arts
- Time: 9am – 12pm
- Instructor: Marissa Evans
- Cost: $150
(PM)
- Mixed Media (Animals)
- Time: 1pm – 4pm
- Instructor: Aidan Cooke
- Cost: 150
(Full Day)
- Fiber Arts & Mixed Media (Animals)
- Time: 9am – 4pm
- Cost: $275
For more information on Aiken City of the Arts summer camps visit, http://aikencenterforthearts.org/summercamp/
- Aiken County Recreation Center Summer Camp
The Aiken County Recreation Center will have a 10-week summer camp filled with games, outside activities, art & crafts, speakers and more. Campers will have to bring their own lunch, swimsuits, flip flops, and towel. Two snacks will be provided and off-site field trips will be available for additional cost.
Dates:
June 5 – August 11 (Closed July 4)
Cost:
$55 a week
$100 two weeks
$20 a day
Age:
Location:
- Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
Phone: 803-663-6142 and ask for Tandra Cooks
- Aquinas High School
Aquinas High School has a variety of camps offered for students from elementary to high school. For more on their list of camps, please visit, www.aquinashigh.org http://www.aquinashigh.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=328445&type=d&pREC_ID=618693
Address: 1920 Highland Ave. Augusta.
Phone: 706-736-5516
Camps:
- Irish Football Kid’ Clinic
Date: July 13
- Lady Irish Basketball Camp for rising 3rd – 9th graders
Dates: June 22-24
- AHS Summer Band Camp
Dates: July 17-21
- AHS Art Camp:
July 10 -14
- Boys’ Basketball Camp for rising 3rd – 8th
Dates: June 5-9 and June 12- 16
- AHS Creative Writing Camp
June 5-9
- AHS Practical Writing Camp
June 19 -23
- AHS Robotics Camp
July 24 – 28
- AHS Cheerleading Camp rising 1st – 8th graders
Dates: July 12-14
- Artsy Me
Location:
4275-B Washington Road
Evans GA 30809
Phone: 706-432-6396
www.artsymestudio.com
Artsy Me studio will offer an iCreate Summer Camp for students finishing up the 2nd grade to age 12. The camp will be a fun week designed for kids to get their hands dirty with ceramics, clay, glass fusing, canvas, and junk art. Each week students will have a different project allowing them to learn new and creative techniques throughout the week.
Dates:
- June 5 – 9
- June 19-23
- June 26 – 30
- July 10 -14
- Days: Mon. – Fri. 10 am – 1 pm
- Cost: $175
- Augusta Players Augusta Players is a non-profit community theater company that has been in business for over 20 years. The theater will offer a summer camp in two fun sessions for children aged six to teenagers. In addition to the two sessions offered, Camp Wonderland will also be offered as a tailored camp to children with special needs. Each session will be at two different locations, and the times and locations are listed below.
- Summer Musical Theatre Camps:
- Session 1:
- Location: Crossbridge Baptist Church
- Address: 3130 Skinner Mill Rd.
Augusta, GA 30909
- Dates: June 5 – 16th
- Cost: $275 a week
- Ages: 6 -18
Session 2:
- Location: Church of the Good Shepherd
Address: 2230 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30904
- Dates: July 10 – 21st
- Cost: $275 a week
- Ages: 6 -18
- 2017 Camp Wonderland
Camp Wonderland is a summer arts camp that is personalized for the interest and needs of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The camp will offer enriching theatre and allow the students to experience music, movement, art, and drama that will encourage self-expression, creativity, and social engagement.
- Dates: June 19 – 30
- Age: 7 -16
- Times: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm
- Cost: $325. There will be financial assistance available.
For more visit, http://augustaplayers.org/summer-camp/
Masters classes will be offered for students with high school theater experience at a cost of $325 a week.
- For more visit, http://augustaplayers.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/2017-summer-camp-brochure.pdf and call 706-826-4707 or email: summercamp@augustaplayers.org
- Augusta Prep
Augusta Prep’s Camp Cavalier program will offer many summer camps in 2017. You can find a list of their camps by visiting, http://www.augustaprep.org/campcavalier .
- Augusta University
Augusta University will offer a variety of summer camps. The summer camps vary in age range as well as interest, and location. Listed below are the different types of camps as well as their locations and contact information.
- Criminal Justice Track – Residential Student Camp
- Criminal Justice Track Residential Camp is a four-week residential program for 40 rising junior and senior high school students.
- Dates: July 1 – July 29
- Health Sciences (HSSA) Basic and Advanced Residential Academy
- Health Science Summer Academy – Basic
- Health Science Summer Academy- Basic is a one-week residential summer camp for 30 rising junior and senior high school students.
- Dates: June 4 – 9, 2017
- Health Sciences Summer Academy – Advanced
- Health Sciences Summer Academy- Advanced, is a one-week residential program for 20 rising senior and college students.
- Dates: June 25-30, 2017
- Kid’s University 2017:
- Location: 919 15th Street Augusta, GA
- Phone: 706-721-3967
- Age: K- 6 grades
Additional camps offered at Augusta University:
For more visit, http://www.augusta.edu/pace/summercamps/index.php
- Big Blue Marble Academy
Big Blue Marble Academy is a day care that has three locations. Each location will offer summer camps for young campers who want to explore during the summer
- Big Blue Marble Academy: 4124 Madeline Dr. Augusta, 30909
- The following location is filled please call, (706) 863-9485 for more information.
Big Blue Marble Academy: 925 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA 30907
- Dates: May 30 – August 1st
- Times: 6 am – 6:30pm
- Age: 5-12
- Cost: $130 a week with meals and field trips included.
- Registration fee: $40
- Contact: (706) 863-9485
Big Blue Marble Academy: 7100 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA 30809
- Times: 6 am – 6pm
- Age: 5-12
- Cost: $130
- Registration fee: $40
- Military discounts permitted
- Contact: 706-650-2369
- Colton Ballet School of Augusta
Colton Ballet School of Augusta has been around for years and was formerly known as Dance Augusta. The school teaches professional training focusing on dance as a form of art rather than a means of recreation. The school will offer a summer camp in summer 2017 and below are the cost, dates, description and locations of the camps offered.
- Location: 2941 Walton Way
- Augusta, GA 30914-3348
- Phone: (706) 733-5511
- Nutcracker Camp: Campers will be able to explore the bits of choreography, music and more.
- Nutcracker Camp Session I:
- Dates: 5-9
- Times: 2:30pm – 4:30pm
- Cost: $105
- Nutcracker Camp Session II:
- Dates: June 19-23
- Age: 6-8
- Cost: $115
- Princess Camp: Campers will discover a world celebrated with a fairy tale for princesses. While attending the camp students can become their favorite princess for the day through dance.
- Dates: June 12-16
- Age: 3-5
- Cost: $105
*Each camp session is limited to 15 students and registration is a first come, first-served basis with a $20 registration fee that can be mailed to:
Colton Ballet School
PO Box 3348
Augusta, GA 30914-3347
- The registration form can be found at, http://www.coltonballetschool.com/pdf/Colton%20Ballet%20School%20Summer%20Camps%202017.pdf
- Camp Invention
Camp Invention is a one week camp during the summer camp where children can expand their creativity and be innovative. Camp Invention wants to inspire innovators and build their confidence in a natural ability to dream and create. Camp Invention will have a summer camp located in Aiken, SC at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center.
- Location:
- 471 University Parkway
Aiken, SC 29801
- Age: For children grades K through 6
- Dates: June 6 – June 16
- Times: 9am – 3:30pm
- Cost: $225
For more on Camp Invention visit, http://campinvention.org/
- Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art
Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art is a historic venue that will welcome campers in 2017. For more on their summer camp guide visit, http://www.ghia.org/summer-camp-classes
- Harrison-Caver Park
Harrison- Carver Park will offer four summer camps during the summer. The first camp will start in June and one camp will be free. Below is the list of camps that will be open starting in June and ending in August.
- Location: 4118 Augusta Rd.
Clearwater, SC 29842
- Wet ‘n Wild
- Dates: Every Friday in July
- Time: 1pm – 3pm
- Cost: Free
- Youth Soccer Camp
- Dates: June 12-16
- Times: 9am – 4pm
- Cost: $100 per child
- Age: 8 -12 years-old
- Youth Football Camp
- Dates: June 19-23
- Times: 9 am – 4 pm
- Cost: $100 per player
- Age: Rising 7th and 8th graders
- Tennis on Tuesday
- Dates: Every Tuesday from June 6 to August 22 except for July 4.
- Times: 9 am – 11 am
- Age: 8-14
- Cost: Free
For more information contact: Bo McCullough at 803-593-469
- Mach Academy Inc.
Mach Academy Inc. is a community organization that provides year-round classes and camps at the Fleming
Tennis Center in Augusta, GA. At Mach Academy, campers will be provided lunch and breakfast during their time of attending. The camp will offer tutoring, academic support, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) sessions, mentoring, healthy eating, as well as tennis and fitness instruction for attending students. The camp is a 9-week camp that will provide campers with tennis drills and competitive matches.
- Location:
- Fleming Tennis Center
1850 Chester Ave.
Augusta, GA 30906
- Phone: (706) 796-5046
- Dates: May 29 – July 28
- Times: 9am – 5pm
- Early drop off – 8:30 am
- Late pick up- 5:30 pm
- Cost: $100 a week
For more visit, http://www.machacademy.com/
Day Camps
Blythe Area Recreation Center
- Age: 4-12
- Times: 9 am to 3 pm
Dates: Monday – Friday
- Monday – Friday
May 30 – July 28, 2017 (No camp July 3 – 7)
- Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00
Bernie Ward Community Center
- Summer Day Camps:
- Dates: Monday – Friday
- May 30 – July 28, 2017 (No camp July 3 – 7)
- Times: 9 am to 3 pm Ages: 4-12
- Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00
- Diamond Lakes Community Center
- Dates: Monday – Friday, May 30 – July 28, 2017 ( No camp July 3 – 7)
- Age: 4-12
- Limit 30
- Times: 9 am to 3 pm
- Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00
- Garrett Gymnasium
- Times: 9 am to 3 pm
- Dates: Monday – Friday
- May 30 – July 28, 2017 ( No camp July 3 – 7)
- Age: 4-12
- Limit 30
- Cost: $50.00 weekly for residents / $00 weekly for non-residents
- Warren Road Community Center
- Dates: Monday – Friday
- May 30 – July 28, 2017 ( No camp July 3 – 7)
- Cost: Week 1: $40.00/ Week 2-8: $50.00
- Age: 4-12
- Limit 30
- Times: 9 am to 3 pm
- McBean Community Center
- Dates: Monday – Friday
- May 30 – July 28, 2017 (No camp July 3 – 7)
- Cost: Week 1: $40.00 / Week 2-8: $50.00
- Age: 4-12
- Limit 30
- Times: 9 am to 3 pm