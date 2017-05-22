Augusta man wanted for making threatening phone calls

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for a man accused of making Terroristic Threats.

Richmond County Deputies were called to the Walmart on Deans Bridge Road on Wednesday, April 19th, in reference to threats being made.

Deputies met with a woman that stated her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Andre Worthen, had sent her threatening text messages stating the following…

Die slow hoe, I know where you work and sleep you dead, You gone die I meant that.

The victim stated that Worthen had sent more messages and made threats over the phone.

Worthen may be in the Oellerich Avenue area.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080