Columbia County man arrested for sex crime against minor

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars and charged with a sex crime against a minor.

Ramos Vargas is accused of touching the young girl during a house party last week.

According to an incident report, the girl’s father responded when the child started yelling from her bedroom.

The father then told investigators he saw Vargas in the girl’s room and told her father she had been touched inappropriately,

Vargas ran out of the house after the girl’s father threatened him.

Vargas was later picked up by deputies and the case is under investigation.