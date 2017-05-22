Columbia County man arrested for sex crime against minor

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars and charged with a sex crime against a minor.

Ramos Vargas is accused of touching the young girl during a house party last week.

According to an incident report, the girl’s father responded when the child started yelling from her bedroom.

The father then told investigators he saw Vargas in the girl’s room and told her father she had been touched inappropriately,

Vargas ran out of the house after the girl’s father threatened him.

Vargas was later picked up by deputies and the case is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s