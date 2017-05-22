One person dead at Yellow Store shooting

AUGUSTA–

UPDATE 9:45pm— Lt. Allan Rollins tells WJBF an altercation started between two people outside store and spilled inside. Three people were shot, including a bystander inside the store. Lt. Rollins says they believe suspect is inside the apartments across the street.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting in east Augusta.

The location is the “Yellow Store” at 501 E. Boundary Street. One victim has died from their wounds. Two people were shot- the other victim has been taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

WJBF has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.