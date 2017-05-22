One person dead at Yellow Store shooting

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA–

Scene outside the shooting on E. Boundary St.

UPDATE  9:45pm—  Lt. Allan Rollins tells WJBF an altercation started between two people outside store and spilled inside. Three people were shot, including a bystander inside the store. Lt. Rollins says they believe suspect is inside the apartments across the street.

*************

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting in east Augusta.

The location is the “Yellow Store” at 501 E. Boundary Street. One victim has died from their wounds. Two people were shot- the other victim has been taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

WJBF has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s